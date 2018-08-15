DJ ÖtziAustrian entertainer and schlager singer. Born 7 January 1971
DJ Ötzi
1971-01-07
DJ Ötzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerhard "Gerry" Friedle (born 7 January 1971) is an Austrian entertainer and singer, better known by his stage name DJ Ötzi. Successful mainly in German-speaking countries, he is best known in the English-speaking world for his 2000 single "Hey Baby (Uhh, Ahh)", a cover version of the Bruce Channel song "Hey! Baby". His stage name comes from Ötzi the Iceman, the name given to the 5,300-year-old frozen remains of a mummified man discovered 1991 in South Tyrol's Ötztal Alps.
DJ Ötzi Tracks
Hey Baby
DJ Ötzi
Hey Baby
Hey Baby
HEY BABY (UNOFFICIAL ENGLAND WORLD CUP REMIX)
DJ Ötzi
HEY BABY (UNOFFICIAL ENGLAND WORLD CUP REMIX)
