Gerhard "Gerry" Friedle (born 7 January 1971) is an Austrian entertainer and singer, better known by his stage name DJ Ötzi. Successful mainly in German-speaking countries, he is best known in the English-speaking world for his 2000 single "Hey Baby (Uhh, Ahh)", a cover version of the Bruce Channel song "Hey! Baby". His stage name comes from Ötzi the Iceman, the name given to the 5,300-year-old frozen remains of a mummified man discovered 1991 in South Tyrol's Ötztal Alps.