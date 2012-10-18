Evil SuperstarsBelgian rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1998
Evil Superstars
1992
Evil Superstars was a Belgian indie rock band led by Mauro Pawlowski. Among its members was Millionaire and Eagles of Death Metal guitarist Tim Vanhamel.
Evil Superstars Tracks
It's A Sad Planet
