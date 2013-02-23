Zarif
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5kc.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d68ab29-fc7d-4548-a3ef-8a9dc905e340
Zarif Biography (Wikipedia)
Zarif Davidson, known professionally as Zarif or Mona Lisa Veto, is a British singer-songwriter of Anglo-Scottish-Iranian descent whose music incorporates soul, funk, and pop. She performs with a nine-piece band and sometimes plays keyboard and guitar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zarif Tracks
Sort by
Box Of Secrets (Cyantific & Wilkinson Remix)
Zarif
Box Of Secrets (Cyantific & Wilkinson Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
California (Danny Byrd Remix)
Zarif
California (Danny Byrd Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
California (Danny Byrd Remix)
Last played on
Box of Secrets (Redlight Remix)
Zarif
Box of Secrets (Redlight Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
Box of Secrets (Redlight Remix)
Last played on
Over (Deux Freq Remix)
Zarif
Over (Deux Freq Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
Over (Deux Freq Remix)
Last played on
Box of Secrets
Zarif
Box of Secrets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
Box of Secrets
Last played on
Box Of Secrets (Redlight Dub Plate Remix)
Zarif
Box Of Secrets (Redlight Dub Plate Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
Over (Breakage Remix)
Zarif
Over (Breakage Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
Over (Breakage Remix)
Last played on
Over
Zarif
Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
Over
Last played on
Let Me Back
Zarif
Let Me Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5kc.jpglink
Let Me Back
Last played on
Zarif Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist