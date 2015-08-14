Laki MeraFormed 2004
Laki Mera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d67e270-8b9e-40dd-b8db-df9fcd79875f
Laki Mera Biography (Wikipedia)
Laki Mera are a three-piece electronica band, based in Glasgow, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laki Mera Tracks
Sort by
Running Up That Hill
Laki Mera
Running Up That Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running Up That Hill
Last played on
All I Have
Laki Mera
All I Have
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Have
Last played on
Sweet Warm Dance
Laki Mera
Sweet Warm Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Warm Dance
Last played on
All I Have (No Ceremony Remix)
Laki Mera
All I Have (No Ceremony Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's A Day Later
Laki Mera
She's A Day Later
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's A Day Later
Last played on
Crater
Laki Mera
Crater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crater
Last played on
Crater (MOGWAI Remix)
Laki Mera
Crater (MOGWAI Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crater (MOGWAI Remix)
Last played on
Fool (Bangatang Remix)
Laki Mera
Fool (Bangatang Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fool
Laki Mera
Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fool
Last played on
Pollok Park
Laki Mera
Pollok Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Laki Mera
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
More Than You
Laki Mera
More Than You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Music
How Dare you (keyboard choir remix)
Just Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Music
Performer
Last played on
How Dare You ( Part Time Heroes remix)
Laki Mera
How Dare You ( Part Time Heroes remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Dare You
Laki Mera
How Dare You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Dare You
Last played on
Seagull's Nex
Laki Mera
Seagull's Nex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Motion (Listen:Near Remix)
Laki Mera
No Motion (Listen:Near Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Motion (Listen:Near Remix)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxzp6/acts/ad4wrz
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-08T21:15:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00vd7x9.jpg
8
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Laki Mera Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist