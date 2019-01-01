Watermät
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p027kzpv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d61f00a-2662-4570-b1fe-074415ae6cbe
Watermät Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurent Arriau, known by his stage name Watermät, is a French musical artist and record producer, whose 2014 single "Bullit" appeared on the charts in Belgium, France, Netherlands, Australia and the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Watermät Tracks
Sort by
Bullit
Watermät
Bullit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023d6ch.jpglink
Bullit
Last played on
Need U
Watermät
Need U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027kzpv.jpglink
Need U
Last played on
Won't Stop
Watermät
Won't Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027kzpv.jpglink
Won't Stop
Last played on
All My Love
Watermät
All My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0306h99.jpglink
All My Love
Last played on
Bullit (Shift K3Y Remix)
Watermät
Bullit (Shift K3Y Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027kzpv.jpglink
Bullit (Shift K3Y Remix)
Last played on
Ruff Like This
Watermät
Ruff Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027kzpv.jpglink
Ruff Like This
Last played on
Won't Stop (feat. Kelli‐Leigh)
Watermät
Won't Stop (feat. Kelli‐Leigh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027kzpv.jpglink
Won't Stop (feat. Kelli‐Leigh)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Watermät
Watermät Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist