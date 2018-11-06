Charles AmirkhanianBorn 19 January 1945
Charles Amirkhanian
1945-01-19
Charles Amirkhanian Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Benjamin Amirkhanian (born January 19, 1945; Fresno, California) is an American composer. He is a percussionist, sound poet, and radio producer of Armenian extraction. He is mostly known for his electroacoustic and text-sound music. Performance artist Laurie Anderson praises his work: "The art of audio collage has been reinvented here... A brilliant sense of imaginary space."
Rippling The Lamp
Rippling The Lamp
Dutiful Ducks
Dutiful Ducks
Mugic
Mugic
Walking Tune (A Room-Music For Percy Grainger)
Walking Tune (A Room-Music For Percy Grainger)
Performer
Vers Les Anges
Vers Les Anges
Music of the Spheres
Electric Weasel Ensemble, Donald Buchla, Stephen Ruppenthal, Johanna M. Beyer, Brenda Hutchinson, Allen Strange, David Morse & Charles Amirkhanian
Music of the Spheres
Performer
Walking Tune (A Room Music for Percy Grainger)
