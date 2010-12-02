Lucas RenneyFormer member of The Golden Virgins
Lucas Renney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d6013c6-39e4-4c36-add3-69540988eb6d
Lucas Renney Tracks
Sort by
These Same Stars
Lucas Renney
These Same Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Same Stars
Last played on
She Gives me The Chills
Lucas Renney
She Gives me The Chills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Gives me The Chills
Last played on
She Gives Me The Chills (Record Of The Week)
Lucas Renney
She Gives Me The Chills (Record Of The Week)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Gives Me The Chills (Pick & Mix Contender)
Lucas Renney
She Gives Me The Chills (Pick & Mix Contender)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rising Soul
Lucas Renney
Rising Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rising Soul
Last played on
Lucas Renney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist