Tony Romeo (December 25, 1938 – June 23, 1995) was an American songwriter. He is famous for writing the No.1 hit "I Think I Love You" by The Partridge Family as well as many other hit records, mostly during the 1960s and 1970s.

Other hits written by Romeo include "Oh Boy (The Mood I'm In)" by both Diana Trask and Brotherhood of Man; "Walking in the Sand," sung by Al Martino, which reached #9 on the Adult Contemporary charts in 1970; "Indian Lake" for The Cowsills; and "I'm Gonna Make You Mine" by Lou Christie. He wrote songs for The Seekers, The Everly Brothers, Richard Harris and David Cassidy among others. His songs were used in such movies as Rain Man (1988) and Gaby: A True Story (1987). and the TV program The Debbie Reynolds Show (1969–1970). Through colleague Wes Farrell's Pocket Full of Tunes songwriting agency, Romeo additionally created commercial jingles to advertise such products as Breck shampoo, Coty cosmetics' fragrance Muguet de Bois, Pall Mall cigarettes, and Scripto lighters.