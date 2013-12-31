La LupeBorn 23 December 1936. Died 29 February 1992
La Lupe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d5ac199-b3bf-4e1c-8b27-7e8275cd347b
La Lupe Biography (Wikipedia)
Lupe Victoria Yolí Raymond (23 December 1939 – 29 February 1992), better known as La Lupe, was a Cuban singer of boleros, guarachas and Latin soul, known for her energetic, sometimes controversial performances. Following the release of her first album in 1961, La Lupe moved from Havana to New York and signed with Tico Records, which marked the beginning of a prolific and successful career in the 1960s and 1970s. She retired in the 1980s due to religious reasons.
La Lupe Tracks
Fever
La Lupe
Fever
Fever
Last played on
Fever (Sinden Remix, Kissy Klub Version)
La Lupe
Fever (Sinden Remix, Kissy Klub Version)
Fever (Sinden Remix)
La Lupe
Fever (Sinden Remix)
Fever (Sinden Remix)
Last played on
Si Vuelves Tú
La Lupe
Si Vuelves Tú
Si Vuelves Tú
Last played on
