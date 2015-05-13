Robby BensonBorn 21 January 1956
Robby Benson
1956-01-21
Robby Benson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin David Segal (born January 21, 1956), known by the stage name Robby Benson, is an American actor, singer, musician, director, producer, writer, composer and educator. He is known as the voice of Beast in the Disney animated film Beauty and the Beast and its numerous sequels and spin-offs, and directed several episodes of the sitcom Friends.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robby Benson Tracks
The Hourglass Song
Robby Benson
The Hourglass Song
Something There
Paige O'Hara
Something There
Something There
Last played on
Something There (feat. Robby Benson)
Paige O'Hara
Something There (feat. Robby Benson)
Something There (feat. Robby Benson)
Last played on
