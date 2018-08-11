Philip SaintonBorn 10 November 1891. Died 2 September 1967
Philip Sainton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1891-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d575060-f3a0-4cca-b98c-4d0b743e9762
Philip Sainton Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Prosper Sainton (10 November 1891 – 2 September 1967) was a British–French composer, conductor, and violist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Philip Sainton Tracks
Sort by
Moby Dick (1956) - The Great White Whale
Philip Sainton
Moby Dick (1956) - The Great White Whale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moby Dick (1956) - The Great White Whale
Last played on
Moby Dick (1956): Moby Dick Appears / Pequod's Departure / Moby Dick
Philip Sainton
Moby Dick (1956): Moby Dick Appears / Pequod's Departure / Moby Dick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moby Dick (1956): Moby Dick Appears / Pequod's Departure / Moby Dick
Conductor
Last played on
Moby Dick
Philip Sainton
Moby Dick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moby Dick
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1951: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3qq2m
Royal Albert Hall
1951-08-22T21:34:09
22
Aug
1951
Proms 1951: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1935: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5m9mb
Queen's Hall
1935-10-02T21:34:09
2
Oct
1935
Proms 1935: Prom 46
Queen's Hall
Proms 1929: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqwg9r
Queen's Hall
1929-08-13T21:34:09
13
Aug
1929
Proms 1929: Prom 03
Queen's Hall
Proms 1928: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4n9rz
Queen's Hall
1928-09-19T21:34:09
19
Sep
1928
Proms 1928: Prom 34
Queen's Hall
Proms 1928: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4wg9r
Queen's Hall
1928-09-13T21:34:09
13
Sep
1928
Proms 1928: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
Back to artist