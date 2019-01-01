RodriguezSolo project of Adrian Rodriguez from the group Die Akustiker
Rodriguez
Rodriguez Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Rodriguez is a trance producer and DJ from Nordrhein-Westfalen Germany who debuted in 1994, pairing with Sash! to create hits such as "Ecuador" and "Adelante".
