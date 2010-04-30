Trigger the Bloodshed are a British death metal band from Bath, England, formed in 2006. The band comprises guitarist Rob Purnell, vocalist Jonny Burgan, bassist Dave Purnell and drummer Dan Wilding. Trigger the Bloodshed has released three studio albums and toured in Europe with Suffocation, Cannibal Corpse, Meshuggah among others.

The band was critically acclaimed by the press, including Kerrang!, Terrorizer and Metal Hammer magazines, for their extreme and technical form of death metal music.