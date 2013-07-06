Wild CombinationFormed 1 October 2011
Wild Combination
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d55dbaf-846c-43b7-85f5-6903a95daf9e
Wild Combination Tracks
Sort by
Whole Lotta Truth
Wild Combination
Whole Lotta Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whole Lotta Truth
Last played on
Great Expectations
Wild Combination
Great Expectations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Expectations
Last played on
We Are The Creatures
Wild Combination
We Are The Creatures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are The Creatures
Last played on
Stay in Sight of These Shores
Wild Combination
Stay in Sight of These Shores
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist