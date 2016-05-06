Greg BrownAmerican folk singer. Born 2 July 1949
Greg Brown
1949-07-02
Greg Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Greg Brown (born Gregory Dane Brown July 2, 1949) is an American folk musician from Iowa.
Last played on
Kokomo
Greg Brown
Kokomo
Kokomo
Last played on
Why We Build The Wall
Anaïs Mitchell
Why We Build The Wall
Why We Build The Wall
Last played on
Pledging My Time
Greg Brown
Pledging My Time
Pledging My Time
Last played on
Milk Of The Moon>
Greg Brown
Milk Of The Moon>
Milk Of The Moon>
Last played on
Sailing Down My Golden River
Greg Brown
Sailing Down My Golden River
Who Woulda Thunk It?
Greg Brown
Who Woulda Thunk It?
Who Woulda Thunk It?
Last played on
Telling Stories
Greg Brown
Telling Stories
Telling Stories
Last played on
Someday House
Greg Brown
Someday House
Someday House
Last played on
Blue Car
Greg Brown
Blue Car
Blue Car
Last played on
The Moon Is Nearly Full
Greg Brown
The Moon Is Nearly Full
The Moon Is Nearly Full
Last played on
