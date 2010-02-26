KalmahFormed 1998
Kalmah Biography (Wikipedia)
Kalmah is a melodic death metal band from Oulu, Finland that formed in 1998. In less than a year after its formation, Kalmah was signed by Spinefarm Records.[citation needed] The word "kalmah" is Karelian and could be translated as "to the grave" or "to the death".
Kalmah Tracks
Bullets Are Blind
Bullets Are Blind
Bullets Are Blind
Kalmah Links
