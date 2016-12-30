Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnww.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d50cd20-34f2-4abe-ba16-0759ee0fb9f5
Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings are an American funk and soul band signed to Daptone Records. They are part of a revivalist movement recreating mid-1960s to mid-1970s style funk and soul music. In December 2014, the band was nominated for a Grammy, in the category Best R&B Album of the Year for Give the People What They Want. The band has continued to perform together after the death of lead singer Sharon Jones in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
What Have You Done For Me Lately
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
What Have You Done For Me Lately
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
What Have You Done For Me Lately
Last played on
This Land Is Your Land
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
This Land Is Your Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
This Land Is Your Land
Last played on
Big Bulbs
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Big Bulbs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Big Bulbs
Last played on
Please Come Home For Christmas
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Please Come Home For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Please Come Home For Christmas
Last played on
Something's Changed
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Something's Changed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Something's Changed
Last played on
I Learned the Hard Way
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
I Learned the Hard Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
I Learned the Hard Way
Last played on
Keep On Looking (Kenny Dope Remix)
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Keep On Looking (Kenny Dope Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
People Don't Get What They Deserve
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
People Don't Get What They Deserve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
People Don't Get What They Deserve
Last played on
I Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Condition Is In
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
I Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Condition Is In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Tell Me
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Tell Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Tell Me
Last played on
How Long Do I Have To Wait For You?
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
How Long Do I Have To Wait For You?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
How Long Do I Have To Wait For You?
Last played on
100 Days, 100 Nights
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
100 Days, 100 Nights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
100 Days, 100 Nights
Last played on
You'll Be Lonely
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
You'll Be Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
You'll Be Lonely
Last played on
Sail On
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Sail On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgdfk.jpglink
Sail On
Last played on
Mama Don't Like My Man
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Mama Don't Like My Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Mama Don't Like My Man
Last played on
Better Things
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Better Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Better Things
Last played on
Give It Back
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Give It Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Give It Back
Last played on
Matter Of Time
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Matter Of Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
Matter Of Time
Last played on
100 Days 100 Nights (DJ Edit)
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
100 Days 100 Nights (DJ Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
100 Days 100 Nights (DJ Edit)
Last played on
I'm Still Here
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
I'm Still Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
I'm Still Here
Last played on
Retreat
Sharon Jones
Retreat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Retreat
Last played on
This Land Is Your Land
Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
This Land Is Your Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnww.jpglink
This Land Is Your Land
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sharon Jones and the Dap‐Kings
Latest News
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Mavis Staples:"Prince was my angel"
-
Charles Bradley - The World (Is Going Up In Flames) (Later Archive 2012)
-
Archive Interview: Charles Bradley chats to Craig Charles
-
Craig Interviews Lee Fields
-
Charles Bradley performs Nobody But You, Ain’t It A Sin, and The World Is Going Up In Flames
-
Charles Bradley Performs 'Changes'
-
The little-known story of Martin Luther King's musical backing act
-
Funk & Soul Years - 1998
-
Mavis Staples speaks to Cerys
-
Mavis Staples - My 70s
Back to artist