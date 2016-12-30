Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings are an American funk and soul band signed to Daptone Records. They are part of a revivalist movement recreating mid-1960s to mid-1970s style funk and soul music. In December 2014, the band was nominated for a Grammy, in the category Best R&B Album of the Year for Give the People What They Want. The band has continued to perform together after the death of lead singer Sharon Jones in 2016.