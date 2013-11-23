HardnoiseFormed 1989. Disbanded 1991
Hardnoise were an early British hip hop group. Hardnoise, along with early label-mates Hijack, was influential in establishing the UK hardcore sound. The group only released a handful of singles, before reforming with a changed membership as Son of Noise.
Untitled (ACA)
