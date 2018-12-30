Stubby KayeBorn 11 November 1918. Died 14 December 1997
Stubby Kaye
1918-11-11
Stubby Kaye Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Solomon Kotzin (November 11, 1918 – December 14, 1997), known as Stubby Kaye, was an American actor, comedian, vaudevillian and singer, known for his appearances on Broadway and in film musicals.
Stubby Kaye Tracks
Sit Down You're Rocking The Boat
Stubby Kaye
Jubilation T Cornpone
Stubby Kaye
The Ballad Of Cat Ballou
Nat King Cole
Guys And Dolls
Frank Sinatra
The Oldest Established
Frank Sinatra
I Love To Cry At Weddings
Stubby Kaye
Guys and Dolls; 'Sit down, you're rocking the boat'
Frank Loesser
Fugue For Tinhorns
Stubby Kaye
Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat (feat. Stubby Kaye)
Frank Loesser
Country's In The Very Best Of Hands
Peter Palmer
I Wanna Make The World Laugh
Stephen Kaye Singers & Stubby Kaye
Fugue For Tinhorns
Stubby Kaye
The Oldest Established
Harry Wilson, Frank Loesser, Frank Sinatra, Stubby Kaye, Johnny Silver & Jerry Orbach
Fugue for Tinhorns
Danny Dayton, Frank Loesser, Stubby Kaye & Johnny Silver
