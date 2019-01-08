Bill NelsonEnglish experimental musician. Born 18 December 1948
Bill Nelson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvk8.jpg
1948-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d463dee-ffae-4028-a3af-ec8ccb595906
Bill Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Nelson (born William Nelson; 18 December 1948, Wakefield in West Riding of Yorkshire, England) is an English singer, guitarist, songwriter, producer, painter, video artist, writer and experimental musician. He rose to prominence as the chief songwriter, vocalist and guitarist of the rock group Be-Bop Deluxe, which he formed in 1972. Nelson has been described as "one of the most underrated guitarists of the seventies art rock movement". In 2015, he was recognised with the Visionary award at the Progressive Music Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Nelson Performances & Interviews
Bill Nelson Tracks
Sort by
Acceleration (Remix)
Bill Nelson
Acceleration (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Acceleration (Remix)
Last played on
Do You Dream In Colour
Bill Nelson
Do You Dream In Colour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Do You Dream In Colour
Last played on
Jazz
Bill Nelson
Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Jazz
Sleep Cycle
Bill Nelson
Sleep Cycle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Sleep Cycle
Rooms With Brittle Views
Bill Nelson
Rooms With Brittle Views
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Rooms With Brittle Views
Ships in the Night
Andy Clark
Ships in the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Ships in the Night
Last played on
Acceleration
Bill Nelson
Acceleration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Acceleration
Last played on
Do You Dream In Colour?
Bill Nelson
Do You Dream In Colour?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Do You Dream In Colour?
Last played on
Glow World
Bill Nelson
Glow World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Glow World
Last played on
Hope For A Feather
Bill Nelson
Hope For A Feather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Banal
Bill Nelson
Banal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Banal
Last played on
Panic In The World
Andy Clark
Panic In The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Panic In The World
Last played on
Once I Had a Time Machine
Bill Nelson
Once I Had a Time Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Once I Had a Time Machine
Last played on
Signs and Signals
Bill Nelson
Signs and Signals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Signs and Signals
Last played on
Streamliner
Bill Nelson
Streamliner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Streamliner
Last played on
Time Tracking (BBC session 15.01.83)
Bill Nelson
Time Tracking (BBC session 15.01.83)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Time Tracking (BBC session 15.01.83)
Last played on
Glow World feat. Mick Karn
Bill Nelson
Glow World feat. Mick Karn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Glow World feat. Mick Karn
Last played on
Northern Dreamer
Bill Nelson
Northern Dreamer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Northern Dreamer
Last played on
Maid in Heaven
Fox, Simon, Bill Nelson, Charles Tumahai & Be Bop Deluxe
Maid in Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Maid in Heaven
Last played on
The October Man
Bill Nelson
The October Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
The October Man
Last played on
Sleepy Snakes
Bill Nelson
Sleepy Snakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Sleepy Snakes
Last played on
Flipside
Bill Nelson
Flipside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Flipside
Last played on
Uphill
Bill Nelson
Uphill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Uphill
Last played on
Pedelscope One
Bill Nelson
Pedelscope One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Pedelscope One
Last played on
Time Tracking (Radio 1 David Jensen Session, 15 Jan 1983)
Bill Nelson
Time Tracking (Radio 1 David Jensen Session, 15 Jan 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvk8.jpglink
Playlists featuring Bill Nelson
Bill Nelson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“There was a silence and then he said, What else have you got?” - Thomas Dolby on his failed song-pitch to Michael Jackson
-
‘I walked into it and my knees started to quiver’- John Foxx on moving to London
-
'I never wanted to be the frontman' Andy Partridge chats to Mark about XTC
-
John Foxx speaks to Stuart Maconie
-
John Foxx in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
Back to artist