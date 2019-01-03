PhoenixFrench indie band. Formed 1999
Phoenix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqr35.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d455809-96b3-4bb6-8829-ea4beb580d35
Phoenix Biography (Wikipedia)
Phoenix is an indie pop band from Versailles, France, consisting of Thomas Mars (lead vocals), Deck d'Arcy (bass/keyboards/backing vocals), Christian Mazzalai (guitar/backing vocals) and Laurent Brancowitz (guitar/keyboards/backing vocals). They are best known for their singles "If I Ever Feel Better," "Lisztomania," and "1901."
Phoenix Performances & Interviews
Phoenix speak to Stuart Maconie
2014-02-11
French band Phoenix drop by the Megacity studios to chat to Stuart about their new album.
Phoenix speak to Stuart Maconie
Phoenix speak to Dermot O'Leary
2013-07-01
French four-piece and Grammy winners Phoenix catch up with Dermot O'Leary.
Phoenix speak to Dermot O'Leary
Phoenix Tracks
Phoenix
Phoenix
Entertainment
Last played on
J-Boy
Phoenix
J-Boy
J-Boy
Phoenix
J-Boy
Last played on
1901
Phoenix
1901
1901
Phoenix
1901
Last played on
Fior Di Latte
Phoenix
Fior Di Latte
Fior Di Latte
Phoenix
Too Young
Phoenix
Too Young
Too Young
Phoenix
Too Young
Last played on
Lisztomania
Phoenix
Lisztomania
Lisztomania
Phoenix
Lisztomania
Last played on
Love Like A Sunset Part I
Phoenix
Love Like A Sunset Part I
Love Like A Sunset Part I
Phoenix
Love Like A Sunset Part I
Last played on
S.O.S. In Bel Air
Phoenix
S.O.S. In Bel Air
S.O.S. In Bel Air
Phoenix
S.O.S. In Bel Air
Last played on
If I Ever Feel Better I'll Go To The Disco (Said The Buffalo Bunch)
Phoenix
If I Ever Feel Better I'll Go To The Disco (Said The Buffalo Bunch)
If I Ever Feel Better I'll Go To The Disco (Said The Buffalo Bunch)
Phoenix
Bourgeois
Phoenix
Bourgeois
Bourgeois
Phoenix
Bourgeois
Last played on
Fences
Phoenix
Fences
Fences
Phoenix
Fences
Last played on
Countdown (Instrumental)
Phoenix
Countdown (Instrumental)
Countdown (Instrumental)
Phoenix
Performer
Countdown (Instrumental)
Last played on
Trying To Be Cool
Phoenix
Trying To Be Cool
Trying To Be Cool
Phoenix
Trying To Be Cool
Last played on
One Time Too Many
Phoenix
One Time Too Many
One Time Too Many
Phoenix
One Time Too Many
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a3mrn3
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T21:28:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056vtbl.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
22:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/a9jv4f
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T21:28:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fqpjw.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/ah9nc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-30T21:28:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019q4xg.jpg
30
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Zane Lowe Sessions: Phoenix
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e64mxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-06-26T21:28:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01byjr5.jpg
26
Jun
2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: Phoenix
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
