Love Is AllFormed 2003
Love Is All
2003
Love Is All Biography (Wikipedia)
Love Is All is a Swedish five-piece indie pop band from Gothenburg, Sweden. It releases songs in English. Paste Magazine has stated that it makes "infectiously lo-fi punk rock laced with saxophone and melodic vocals".
Love Is All Tracks
Busy Doing Nothing
Love Is All
Busy Doing Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Busy Doing Nothing
Last played on
Spinning And Scratching
Love Is All
Spinning And Scratching
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spinning And Scratching
Last played on
Make Out Fall Out Make Up
Love Is All
Make Out Fall Out Make Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make Out Fall Out Make Up
Last played on
Engelbert Humperdinck
Love Is All
Engelbert Humperdinck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Engelbert Humperdinck
Last played on
Wishing Well (Kissy Klub Version)
Love Is All
Wishing Well (Kissy Klub Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishing Well (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
New Beginnnings
Love Is All
New Beginnnings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Beginnnings
Last played on
Wishing Well
Love Is All
Wishing Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wishing Well
Last played on
