Beth HowlandBorn 28 May 1941. Died 31 December 2015
Beth Howland
1941-05-28
Beth Howland Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth "Beth" Howland (May 28, 1941 – December 31, 2015) was an American actress. She worked on stage and television, and was best known for playing Vera Gorman in Alice, the sitcom inspired by the Martin Scorsese film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974).
Howland originated the role of Amy in the original Broadway cast of Stephen Sondheim's Company, in which she introduced the patter song "Getting Married Today".[citation needed]
