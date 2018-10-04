Lal WatersonBorn 15 February 1943. Died 4 September 1998
Lal Waterson
Lal Waterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Elaine "Lal" Waterson (15 February 1943 – 4 September 1998) was an English folksinger and songwriter. She sang with, among others, The Watersons, The Waterdaughters and Blue Murder. She was born in Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire and died suddenly in Robin Hood's Bay, of cancer diagnosed only ten days before. 'Lal Waterson's voice was stark but captivating, her songs lyrically ambitious and melodically powerful.'
Lal Waterson was the sister of Norma Waterson and Mike Waterson, the aunt of Eliza Carthy, and the sister-in-law of Martin Carthy. She was survived by her husband of 30 years, George Knight, and her two children, Oliver Knight and Maria Gilhooley, with both of whom she had recorded albums.
Lal Waterson Performances & Interviews
Lal Waterson Tracks
Some old salty
Lal Waterson
Some old salty
Some old salty
Never The Same
Mike Waterson
Never The Same
Never The Same
Bright Phoebus
Lal Waterson
Bright Phoebus
Bright Phoebus
Winifer Odd
Lal & Mike Waterson
Winifer Odd
Winifer Odd
Flight Of The Pelican
Lal Waterson
Flight Of The Pelican
Flight Of The Pelican
The Magical Man
Mike Waterson
The Magical Man
The Magical Man
Scarecrow
Mike Waterson
Scarecrow
Scarecrow
To Make You Stay
Lal Waterson
To Make You Stay
To Make You Stay
Betsy Belle
Lal Waterson
Betsy Belle
Betsy Belle
Fine Horseman
Lal & Mike Waterson
Fine Horseman
Fine Horseman
One of Those Days (Demo)
Lal Waterson
One of Those Days (Demo)
One of Those Days (Demo)
Bright Phoebus
Mike and Lal Waterson
Bright Phoebus
Bright Phoebus
Song for Thirza
Lal Waterson
Song for Thirza
Song for Thirza
May Butterfly
Lal Waterson
May Butterfly
May Butterfly
Christmas is now Drawing Near at Hand
Lal Waterson
Christmas is now Drawing Near at Hand
Christmas is now Drawing Near at Hand
The Scarecrow
Lal & Mike Waterson
The Scarecrow
The Scarecrow
Scarecrow
Lal Waterson
Scarecrow
Scarecrow
Once in a Blue Moon
Lal Waterson
Once in a Blue Moon
Once in a Blue Moon
Piper's Way
Lal Waterson
Piper's Way
Piper's Way
The Scarecrow
Lal Waterson
The Scarecrow
The Scarecrow
Anna Dixie
Lal Waterson
Anna Dixie
Anna Dixie
Red Wine and Promises
Lal Waterson
Red Wine and Promises
Red Wine and Promises
Christmas Is Drawing Near
Lal Waterson
Christmas Is Drawing Near
Christmas Is Drawing Near
At First She Starts
Lal Waterson
At First She Starts
At First She Starts
Fine Horseman
Lal Waterson
Fine Horseman
Fine Horseman
Midnight Feast
Lal Waterson
Midnight Feast
Midnight Feast
Migrating Bird
Lal Waterson
Migrating Bird
Migrating Bird
