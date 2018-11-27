James HookComposer and organist. Born 3 June 1746. Died 1827
James Hook
1746-06-03
James Hook Biography (Wikipedia)
James Hook (3 June 1746 – 1827) was an English composer and organist.
James Hook Tracks
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5
James Hook
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5
The Lass of Richmond Hill
James Hook
The Lass of Richmond Hill
The Lass of Richmond Hill
Rondo, op. 83, c.1796
James Hook
Rondo, op. 83, c.1796
Rondo, op. 83, c.1796
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (2nd mvt)
James Hook
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (3rd mvt)
James Hook
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (3rd mvt) (feat. Paul Nicholson & The Parley of Instruments)
James Hook
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (3rd mvt) (feat. Paul Nicholson & The Parley of Instruments)
Piano Concerto in D major, Op 1 No 5 (3rd mvt) (feat. Paul Nicholson & The Parley of Instruments)
Sweet Lass of Richmond Hill
James Hook
Sweet Lass of Richmond Hill
The Lass of Richmond Hill
Early Opera Company Orchestra, James Hook, Christian Curnyn & Sara Stowe
The Lass of Richmond Hill
The Lass of Richmond Hill
Andante from Concerto in D op.1 no.5
James Hook
Andante from Concerto in D op.1 no.5
Andante from Concerto in D op.1 no.5
The Steadfast Shepherd
James Hook
The Steadfast Shepherd
The Steadfast Shepherd
Sonata in C, Op.54 No.5: Allegretto
James Hook
Sonata in C, Op.54 No.5: Allegretto
Sonata in C, Op.54 No.5: Allegretto
Piano Concerto in D major reconstructed by Peter Holman
James Hook
Piano Concerto in D major reconstructed by Peter Holman
Concerto in D: final movement
James Hook
Concerto in D: final movement
Concerto in D: final movement
