Moon TaxiUS band. Formed 2006
Moon Taxi
2006
Moon Taxi Biography (Wikipedia)
Moon Taxi is an American indie-alternative rock band based in Nashville, Tennessee. The band was founded in 2006 by Trevor Terndrup (vocals, guitar), Tommy Putnam (bass), Spencer Thomson (guitar, programming), Tyler Ritter (drums), and Wes Bailey (keys) while attending Belmont University.
The band has released five studio albums: Melodica, Cabaret, Mountains Beaches Cities, Daybreaker, and Let the Record Play. Moon Taxi signed to RCA Records in 2017.
Moon Taxi has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Late Night with Seth Myers, and most recently Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The band was included on the Coachella, Hangout, Forecastle, Beale Street, and Firefly music festival bills in 2016.
