Dorsaf Hamdani Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorsaf Hamdani (Arabic: درصاف حمداني; born 6 June 1975) is a Tunisian singer and musicologist.
Dorsaf Hamdani Tracks
Baadak Ali Bali
Ce Matin-Là
Le Soleil Noir
Al Bint El Chalabeya
