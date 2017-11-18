Udo LindenbergBorn 17 May 1946
Udo Lindenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05s42pg.jpg
1946-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d3c6a3c-4d97-455c-ad07-3fefc0172861
Udo Lindenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Udo Lindenberg (born 17 May 1946 in Gronau) is a German singer, drummer, rock musician and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Udo Lindenberg Tracks
Sort by
Americans In Europe
Udo Lindenberg
Americans In Europe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42pj.jpglink
Americans In Europe
Last played on
Vopo
Udo Lindenberg
Vopo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42pj.jpglink
Vopo
Last played on
Wenn die sonne hinter den Dachern
Udo Lindenberg
Wenn die sonne hinter den Dachern
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42pj.jpglink
Udo Lindenberg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist