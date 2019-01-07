SeeBFormed 2015
2015
Seeb (sometimes stylized as SEEB or SeeB) is a Norwegian EDM record production duo made up of Simen Eriksrud and Espen Berg. Their name is made up of the initials (first letter of given name and surname) of the original duo.
Grip
Rich Love
Lola's Theme (Purple Disco Machine Remix) x Breathe (Acapella)
Stitches (SeeB Remix)
What Do You Love (Gramercy Remix)
Hymn For The Weekend (SeeB Remix)
Breathe (Nora En Pure Remix) (feat. Neev)
Breathe (Nora En Pure remix)
Breathe (Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman Remix) (feat. Neev)
Breathe (Nora En Pure Remix)
In Ibiza (SeeB Remix)
Breath
Breath (feat. Neev)
