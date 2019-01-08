Dick GaughanBorn 17 May 1948
Dick Gaughan
1948-05-17
Dick Gaughan Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Peter Gaughan (born 17 May 1948 in Glasgow) is a Scottish musician, singer and songwriter, particularly of folk and social protest songs. He is regarded as one of Scotland's leading singer-songwriters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dick Gaughan Tracks
Canan Nan Gaidheal
Dick Gaughan
Canan Nan Gaidheal
Canan Nan Gaidheal
Canan Nan Gaidheal
Last played on
Workers' Song
Dick Gaughan
Workers' Song
Workers' Song
Workers' Song
Last played on
Wandering Soul
Kate Rusby
Wandering Soul
Wandering Soul
Wandering Soul
Last played on
Both Sides The Tweed
Dick Gaughan
Both Sides The Tweed
Both Sides The Tweed
Both Sides The Tweed
Last played on
The Snows They Melt the Soonest
Dick Gaughan
The Snows They Melt the Soonest
The Snows They Melt the Soonest
The Snows They Melt the Soonest
Last played on
What You Do With What You've Got
Dick Gaughan
What You Do With What You've Got
What You Do With What You've Got
Now Westlin Winds
Dick Gaughan
Now Westlin Winds
Now Westlin Winds
Now Westlin Winds
Last played on
Why Old Men Cry
Dick Gaughan
Why Old Men Cry
Why Old Men Cry
Why Old Men Cry
Last played on
The 51st (Highland) Division's Farewell to Sicily
Dick Gaughan
The 51st (Highland) Division's Farewell to Sicily
The 51st (Highland) Division's Farewell to Sicily
Games People Play
Dick Gaughan
Games People Play
Games People Play
Games People Play
Last played on
Freedom Come-All-Ye
Dick Gaughan
Freedom Come-All-Ye
Freedom Come-All-Ye
Freedom Come-All-Ye
Last played on
Labour Song (feat. Dick Gaughan)
Solas
Labour Song (feat. Dick Gaughan)
Labour Song (feat. Dick Gaughan)
Labour Song (feat. Dick Gaughan)
Last played on
Waist Deep in the Big Muddy
Dick Gaughan
Waist Deep in the Big Muddy
Waist Deep in the Big Muddy
Waist Deep in the Big Muddy
Last played on
When I'm Gone
Dick Gaughan
When I'm Gone
When I'm Gone
When I'm Gone
Last played on
Schooldays End
Dick Gaughan
Schooldays End
Schooldays End
Schooldays End
Last played on
Different Drum
Dick Gaughan
Different Drum
Different Drum
Different Drum
Last played on
Song for Ireland
Dick Gaughan
Song for Ireland
Song for Ireland
Song for Ireland
Last played on
The Yew Tree
Brian McNeill
The Yew Tree
The Yew Tree
The Yew Tree
Last played on
The Last Trip Home
Dick Gaughan
The Last Trip Home
The Last Trip Home
The Last Trip Home
Last played on
A Different Kind of Love Song
Dick Gaughan
A Different Kind of Love Song
A Different Kind of Love Song
A Different Kind of Love Song
Last played on
Your Daughters and Your Sons
Dick Gaughan
Your Daughters and Your Sons
Your Daughters and Your Sons
Your Daughters and Your Sons
Last played on
Ruby Tuesday
Dick Gaughan
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday
Last played on
No Gods And Precious Few Heroes
Dick Gaughan
No Gods And Precious Few Heroes
No Gods And Precious Few Heroes
No Gods And Precious Few Heroes
Last played on
Erin Go Bragh
Dick Gaughan
Erin Go Bragh
Erin Go Bragh
Erin Go Bragh
Last played on
World Turned Upside Down
Dick Gaughan
World Turned Upside Down
World Turned Upside Down
World Turned Upside Down
Last played on
Now Westlin' Winds
Traditional & Dick Gaughan
Now Westlin' Winds
Now Westlin' Winds
Now Westlin' Winds
Composer
Last played on
Thomas Muir of Huntershill
Dick Gaughan
Thomas Muir of Huntershill
Thomas Muir of Huntershill
Thomas Muir of Huntershill
Last played on
Sleepytoun
Dick Gaughan
Sleepytoun
Sleepytoun
Sleepytoun
Last played on
