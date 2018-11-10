Steps AheadFormed 1979
Steps Ahead
1979
Steps Ahead Biography (Wikipedia)
Steps Ahead is a jazz fusion group formed by vibraphonist Mike Mainieri in the 1970s. The lineup consisted of Mainieri, Michael Brecker, Don Grolnick, Eddie Gómez, and Steve Gadd and would change often over the years. Steps Ahead fused elements of rock, funk, jazz, and rhythm and blues.
Steps Ahead Tracks
Pools (feat. Michael Brecker)
Both Sides of the Coin
Modern Times
Blue Montreux (feat. WDR Big Band Cologne)
Featured Artist
Oops
Radioactive
Now You Know
Islands
Pools
