Peter Shelley
Peter Shelley is a British 1970s pop singer and songwriter who had UK hits with "Gee Baby" and "Love Me Love My Dog". He also originated the persona of Alvin Stardust.
Love Me Love My Dog
Gee Baby
Wisconsin
