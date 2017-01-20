FinalElectronic project of Justin Broadrick. Formed 1983
Final is a project of Justin Broadrick, creator of the band Godflesh, which he started when he was just 13 years old. Unlike Godflesh, Final is primarily electronic in nature, taking on a space-like, dark ambient sound.
Gravity
Row D vs Setra
