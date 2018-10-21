Marie‐Josèphe JudeBorn 25 February 1968
Marie‐Josèphe Jude
1968-02-25
Marie‐Josèphe Jude Biography (Wikipedia)
Marie-Josèphe Jude (born 25 February 1968) is a French pianist. Jude studied at the Conservatoire de Paris. She was a finalist at the 1989 Clara Haskil International Piano Competition.
