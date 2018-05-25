Ian Carr is an English guitarist and producer from Yorkshire, who has performed with Swåp and The Kate Rusby Band.

He learned to play mouth organ at the age of three before going on to learn piano, piano accordion and rock guitar at the age of 13, since when he's developed his highly original style of accompaniment. He cites one of his many influences as Peerie Willie Johnson.

Until the late 1990s, Carr was a part of The Kathryn Tickell Band. He plays a Collings acoustic guitar in both standard and dropped-D tunings.