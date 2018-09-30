Sam CostaBorn 17 June 1910. Died 3 September 1981
Sam Costa
1910-06-17
Sam Costa Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Gabriel 'Sam' Costa (17 June 1910 – 23 September 1981) was a popular singer of the British dance band era and a voice actor on the show Much Binding in the Marsh. He was also a disc jockey for Radio Luxembourg and the BBC.
Sam Costa Tracks
Faint Harmony
Jack Jackson & Sam Costa
Everything Stops For Tea
Sam Costa
A Little bit independent
Sam Costa
will You Remember Sweetheart
Sam Costa
Selection - The Great Ziegfeld
HENRY CROUDSON & Sam Costa
Will You Remember
Sam Costa
When a lady meets a gentleman
Sam Costa
A Little Bit Independent
Maurice Winnick
Everybody Dance
Jack Harris & His Orchestra
A Nice Cup of Tea
Sam Costa
Everybody Dance
Sam Costa
She shall have music
Sam Costa
