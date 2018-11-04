Archie Bronson Outfit are an English rock band. They met at Kingswood School, Bath.

After leaving their native Somerset, the band moved to London where they were discovered by Laurence Bell, boss of Domino Records. The band were playing in Bell's local bar, "The Cat's Back" in Putney. The band released their debut album Fur in 2004. Fur was produced by Jamie "Hotel" Hince of The Kills.

The band released their second album, Derdang Derdang on 3 April 2006. The album was recorded in Nashville in the summer of 2005 and produced by Jacquire King. The album received generally excellent reviews, with Uncut, musicOMH and Mojo awarding it four stars out of five. The London listing magazine Time Out awarded it five stars out of five. Both albums Fur and Derdang Derdang feature occasional collaborator and a secret fourth member at the time Duke Garwood on clarinet and rhaita (a Moroccan reed instrument). Archie Bronson Outfit performed a showcase at the 2006 South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. The band used to perform on stage accompanied by an illuminated plastic goose. In December 2006, Mojo voted Derdang Derdang fifth best album of 2006 in their end of year poll beating such notables as Cat Power and Sonic Youth.