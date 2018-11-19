Mississippi Fred McDowellBorn 12 January 1904. Died 3 July 1972
Mississippi Fred McDowell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03kcb0y.jpg
1904-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d2651e1-f539-4492-957a-8b4dc4c5d9b9
Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred McDowell (January 12, 1906 – July 3, 1972), known by his stage name Mississippi Fred McDowell, was an American hill country blues singer and guitar player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
You Gotta Move
Mississippi Fred McDowell
You Gotta Move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
You Gotta Move
Last played on
Baby Please Don't Go
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Baby Please Don't Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Baby Please Don't Go
Last played on
Don't Say A Mumblin' Word
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Don't Say A Mumblin' Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
I'm Crazy 'Bout You Baby
Mississippi Fred McDowell
I'm Crazy 'Bout You Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
I'm Crazy 'Bout You Baby
Last played on
Shake 'Em On Down
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Shake 'Em On Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Shake 'Em On Down
Last played on
61 Highway
Mississippi Fred McDowell
61 Highway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
61 Highway
Last played on
Highway 61
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Highway 61
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Highway 61
Last played on
Jesus on the Mainline (BBC session 5th May 1969)
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Jesus on the Mainline (BBC session 5th May 1969)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Burying Ground Blues (BBC session 5th May 1969)
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Burying Ground Blues (BBC session 5th May 1969)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Big Fat Mama
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Big Fat Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Big Fat Mama
Last played on
Red Cross Store
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Red Cross Store
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Red Cross Store
Last played on
Milk Cow Blues
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Milk Cow Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Milk Cow Blues
Last played on
The Train I Ride
Mississippi Fred McDowell
The Train I Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
The Train I Ride
Last played on
School Boy
Big Mama Thornton
School Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5pn.jpglink
School Boy
Composer
Last played on
Keep Your Lamps Trimmed And Burning
Traditional Spiritual & Mississippi Fred McDowell
Keep Your Lamps Trimmed And Burning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep Your Lamps Trimmed And Burning
Performer
Last played on
Jesus on the Main Line (Night Ride session 5.3.1969)
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Jesus on the Main Line (Night Ride session 5.3.1969)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Lord Im Going Down South
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Lord Im Going Down South
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Lord Im Going Down South
Last played on
61 Highway
Mississippi Fred McDowell
61 Highway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
61 Highway
Last played on
John Henry
Mississippi Fred McDowell
John Henry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
John Henry
Last played on
Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
WOKE UP THIS MORNING (Withe Jesus on my Mind)
Mississippi Fred McDowell
WOKE UP THIS MORNING (Withe Jesus on my Mind)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Trad: 61 Highway
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Trad: 61 Highway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Trad: 61 Highway
Last played on
Good morning little school girl
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Good morning little school girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Letter from Hot Springs - Devildown
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Letter from Hot Springs - Devildown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Letter from Hot Springs - Devildown
Last played on
Fred's Worried Life Blues
Mississippi Fred McDowell
Fred's Worried Life Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kcb0y.jpglink
Fred's Worried Life Blues
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mississippi Fred McDowell
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist