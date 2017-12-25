Jack Tempchin is an American musician and singer-songwriter, best known for writing the Eagles classic "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and co-writing "Already Gone", "The Girl From Yesterday", "Somebody", and "It's Your World Now".

During the Eagles’ breakup period (1980–1994) he co-wrote with Glenn Frey producing "You Belong to the City", "Smuggler's Blues", "The One You Love", "I Found Somebody" and "True Love".

Among numerous other songs, Tempchin wrote "Swayin' to the Music (Slow Dancing)". The song was first recorded by the short-lived group The Funky Kings, of which Tempchin was a member at the time. In 1977, the song became a top-10 pop hit for Johnny Rivers, and in 1979 it was a top-10 country hit for Johnny Duncan.

Other compositions include:

Tempchin has also toured extensively as a solo artist over the years, opening for artists such as Ringo Starr, Jackson Browne, Dave Mason, Poco, Dolly Parton, Karla Bonoff, Chicago, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Timothy B. Schmit, Barry McGuire, Tom Rush, Al Kooper and Emmylou Harris.