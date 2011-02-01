BOATUS indie pop band
BOAT
Boat, usually stylized as BOAT, is an American indie rock band from Seattle, Washington. Their album Dress Like Your Idols was released in 2011 on Magic Marker Records and has received favorable reviews and notable press from major media outlets including Pitchfork Media, and AllMusic.
The band's sound has been compared to Built to Spill, The New Pornographers, and Superchunk.
