Eva LindSoprano. Born 14 June 1966
Eva Lind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d235b47-171f-46f3-8398-d57130974b4f
Eva Lind Biography (Wikipedia)
Eva Lind (born June 14, 1966) is an Austrian operatic soprano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eva Lind Tracks
Sort by
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Joseph Haydn
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Mass in D minor Hob.XXII:11, 'Nelson Mass'
Orchestra
Last played on
Ludions
Erik Satie
Ludions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Ludions
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6n8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-27T21:16:45
27
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Eva Lind Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist