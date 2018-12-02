Kinky FriedmanBorn 31 October 1944
Kinky Friedman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d22894d-5105-44d4-923d-0c2f3f515da6
Kinky Friedman Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Samet "Kinky" Friedman (born November 1, 1944) is an American singer, songwriter, novelist, humorist, politician, defender of strays, and former columnist for Texas Monthly who styles himself in the mold of popular American satirists Will Rogers and Mark Twain.
Friedman was one of two independent candidates in the 2006 election for the office of Governor of Texas. Receiving 12.6% of the vote, Friedman placed fourth in the six-person race.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kinky Friedman Tracks
Sort by
Western Union Wire
Kinky Friedman
Western Union Wire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Western Union Wire
Last played on
The Loneliest Man I Ever Met
Kinky Friedman
The Loneliest Man I Ever Met
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Loneliest Man I Ever Met
Last played on
Autographs In The Rain
Kinky Friedman
Autographs In The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autographs In The Rain
Last played on
Copper Love
Kinky Friedman
Copper Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Copper Love
Last played on
Get Your Biscuits In The Oven.....
Kinky Friedman
Get Your Biscuits In The Oven.....
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Your Biscuits In The Oven.....
Last played on
A Nightingale Sang In Berkley Square
Kinky Friedman
A Nightingale Sang In Berkley Square
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Nightingale Sang In Berkley Square
Last played on
Sold American
Kinky Friedman
Sold American
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sold American
Last played on
Ballad Of Ira Hayes
Kinky Friedman
Ballad Of Ira Hayes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballad Of Ira Hayes
Last played on
A Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis
Kinky Friedman
A Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pickin Time
Kinky Friedman
Pickin Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pickin Time
Last played on
Lady Yesterday
Kinky Friedman
Lady Yesterday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lady Yesterday
Last played on
Wild Man From Borneo
Kinky Friedman
Wild Man From Borneo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Man From Borneo
Last played on
Ahab The Arab
Kinky Friedman
Ahab The Arab
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ahab The Arab
Last played on
Twinkle
Kinky Friedman
Twinkle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twinkle
Last played on
Dear Abbie
Kinky Friedman
Dear Abbie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Abbie
Last played on
Get Your Biscuits In My Oven And Your Buns In My Bed
Kinky Friedman
Get Your Biscuits In My Oven And Your Buns In My Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waitret, Please Waitret
Kinky Friedman
Waitret, Please Waitret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waitret, Please Waitret
Last played on
Lover Please
Kinky Friedman
Lover Please
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Please
Last played on
They Don't Make Jews like Jesus Anymore
Kinky Friedman
They Don't Make Jews like Jesus Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Don't Make Jews like Jesus Anymore
Last played on
Rapid City South Dakota
Kinky Friedman
Rapid City South Dakota
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rapid City South Dakota
Last played on
Kinky Friedman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist