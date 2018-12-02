Richard Samet "Kinky" Friedman (born November 1, 1944) is an American singer, songwriter, novelist, humorist, politician, defender of strays, and former columnist for Texas Monthly who styles himself in the mold of popular American satirists Will Rogers and Mark Twain.

Friedman was one of two independent candidates in the 2006 election for the office of Governor of Texas. Receiving 12.6% of the vote, Friedman placed fourth in the six-person race.