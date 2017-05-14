Anna DominoAmerican singer. Born 1955
Anna Domino (born 1955 as Anna Virginia Taylor) is an American indie rock artist based mainly in Europe who released several albums under that moniker, notably for Les Disques du Crepuscule and Factory Records. Notable performers Domino has collaborated with include The The, Blaine L. Reininger and Virginia Astley. She is also one half of the duo Snakefarm. Additionally, she sang lead vocals on the song "Here In My Heart" by The 6ths on their album Wasps' Nests.
Her stage name is a play on the term Anno Domini.
