Pieta BrownBorn 1973
Pieta Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d1e1f75-ddc2-4a45-a63f-e8ea61bb4175
Pieta Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Pieta Brown (born 1973) is an American musician and singer-songwriter who has released seven albums and three EPs. She has performed with artists such as Mark Knopfler, John Prine, Amos Lee, Justin Vernon and Calexico.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pieta Brown Tracks
Sort by
Take Me Home (feat. David Lindley)
Pieta Brown
Take Me Home (feat. David Lindley)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me Home (feat. David Lindley)
Last played on
In The Light
Pieta Brown
In The Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Light
Last played on
Street Tracker
Pieta Brown
Street Tracker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv14.jpglink
Street Tracker
Last played on
Street Tracker
Pieta Brown
Street Tracker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Street Tracker
Last played on
The Other Way Round
Pieta Brown
The Other Way Round
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flowers Of Love
Pieta Brown
Flowers Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flowers Of Love
Last played on
Heading Home
Pieta Brown
Heading Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heading Home
Last played on
If Wishes Were Horses
Pieta Brown
If Wishes Were Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirt Road Blues
Pieta Brown
Dirt Road Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirt Road Blues
Last played on
Butterfly Blues
Pieta Brown
Butterfly Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterfly Blues
Last played on
I'm Gone
Pieta Brown
I'm Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gone
Last played on
I Want it Back
Pieta Brown
I Want it Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want it Back
Last played on
Glory to Glory
Pieta Brown
Glory to Glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glory to Glory
Last played on
Night All Day
Pieta Brown
Night All Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night All Day
Last played on
Be With You
Pieta Brown
Be With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be With You
Last played on
Lovin' You Still
Pieta Brown
Lovin' You Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovin' You Still
Last played on
El Guero
Pieta Brown
El Guero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Guero
Last played on
Out Of The Blue
Pieta Brown
Out Of The Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of The Blue
Last played on
I Know A Girl
Pieta Brown
I Know A Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know A Girl
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pieta Brown
Pieta Brown Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist