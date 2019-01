Amy Paulette "Amii" Stewart (born January 29, 1956) is an American disco and soul singer and dancer most famous for her hit disco record cover of Eddie Floyd's "Knock on Wood". Stewart is the stepsister of actress-singer Miquel Brown and aunt to Brown's actress-singer daughter Sinitta.

