The Passions were a British post-punk/new wave band which formed in 1978 and disbanded in 1983. The Passions' music was grounded mainly in Barbara Gogan's voice and Clive Timperley's delicate Echoplex guitar work. They were considered one-hit wonders due to their early 1981 single "I'm in Love with a German Film Star".

