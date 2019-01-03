The PassionsUK 1980's alternative band. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1983
The Passions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8d1a348b-056b-4fd9-83d0-e1ed159b6287
The Passions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Passions were a British post-punk/new wave band which formed in 1978 and disbanded in 1983. The Passions' music was grounded mainly in Barbara Gogan's voice and Clive Timperley's delicate Echoplex guitar work. They were considered one-hit wonders due to their early 1981 single "I'm in Love with a German Film Star".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Passions Tracks
Sort by
I'm In Love With A German Film Star
The Passions
I'm In Love With A German Film Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j8v98.jpglink
German Film Star
The Passions
German Film Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
German Film Star
Last played on
Jump For Joy
The Passions
Jump For Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump For Joy
Last played on
Oh No It's You
The Passions
Oh No It's You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh No It's You
Last played on
Hunted (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1980)
The Passions
Hunted (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1980)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hunted (Radio 1 Session, 7 May 1980)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Passions
The Passions Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist