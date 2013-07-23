Elisa Toffoli (born December 19, 1977) is an Italian singer-songwriter, performing under the mononym Elisa. She is one of few Italian musicians to write and record mainly in English. She draws inspiration from many genres such as pop, alternative rock, electronica and trip hop. In Europe she is perhaps most recognised for the single Come Speak to Me, while American audiences may recognise the song Dancing as featured in both the 2006 and 2007 seasons of So You Think You Can Dance. On December 18, 2012, her collaboration with Ennio Morricone, "Ancora qui", was featured on Quentin Tarantino's film, Django Unchained and its soundtrack album, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

She has released nine studio albums, five compilations, two live albums, eight video album and 51 singles, selling over 3,5 million copies in Italy, certified by M&D and FIMI with a diamond disc, a multiplatinum disc, 25 platinum and four gold certifications.