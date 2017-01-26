Rudy WiedoeftBorn 3 January 1893. Died 18 February 1940
Rudy Wiedoeft
1893-01-03
Rudolph Cornelius Wiedoeft (January 3, 1893 - February 18, 1940) was a U.S. saxophonist.
Valse Vanite
