Rose Windows was a psychedelic rock band from Seattle, Washington, formed by songwriter Chris Cheveyo in the fall of 2010 in the Central District of Seattle, Washington. Bandmates were mainly musician friends who wandered through the house. Rabia Shaheen Qazi’s enchanting and exotic voice was the first component added to the fray. Roommate David Davila was asked to play piano and organ. Former bandmates Nils Petersen and Pat Schowe were enlisted for electric guitar and drums. Frequent houseguests Richie Rekow and Veronica Dye were brought on board for bass and flute.