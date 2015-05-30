Rose WindowsFormed 2010. Disbanded 30 March 2015
Rose Windows
2010
Rose Windows Biography (Wikipedia)
Rose Windows was a psychedelic rock band from Seattle, Washington, formed by songwriter Chris Cheveyo in the fall of 2010 in the Central District of Seattle, Washington. Bandmates were mainly musician friends who wandered through the house. Rabia Shaheen Qazi’s enchanting and exotic voice was the first component added to the fray. Roommate David Davila was asked to play piano and organ. Former bandmates Nils Petersen and Pat Schowe were enlisted for electric guitar and drums. Frequent houseguests Richie Rekow and Veronica Dye were brought on board for bass and flute.
Rose Windows Tracks
Bodhi Song
Rose Windows
Bodhi Song
Bodhi Song
Last played on
Native Dreams
Rose Windows
Native Dreams
Native Dreams
Last played on
There Is A Light
Rose Windows
There Is A Light
There Is A Light
Last played on
Heavenly Days
Rose Windows
Heavenly Days
Heavenly Days
Last played on
