Beryl Marsden (born 10 June 1947) is a British R&B and pop singer, who first came to notice on the Liverpool club scene of the early 1960s. She recorded a number of "powerful and soulful", but unsuccessful, records, and has been described as "undeservedly neglected".
Beryl Marsden Tracks
Beryl Marsden
Music Talk
I Know (You Don't Love Me No More)
Beryl Marsden
Beryl Marsden
Breakaway
Beryl Marsden
When The Love Light Starts Shining Thru His Eyes
Beryl Marsden
Beryl Marsden
I Know
Beryl Marsden
